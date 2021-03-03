If given more time, CM may have waived other loans too: Chidambaram

If Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami had little more time, prior to the announcement of election dates, he may have waived off even personal loans and small borrowings done by the people, said Congress leader P. Chidambaram here on Tuesday.
Speaking at a booth-level workers meeting held at Tirupachethi and Illayankudi, he said that the CM had suddenly woken up to the reality, but it was too late. Having slept for over four years, making announcements after announcements had only made him look like a comedian.
The former Union minister wondered from where the State had earmarked funds for such huge waivers. “Have they discussed with any of the bankers about the modalities. Have the officials issued any terms and conditions. What is the size of the loans that will be taken up for waiver. What is the interest rate on the borrowings. How many SHGs will benefit across the State. Was the data cross checked by the officials concerned,” he wondered.
Without any clarity, the government has rushed and made the announcements, he suspected and claimed that many beneficiaries remained in the dark.
The State government had not given a tangible response to any of the above queries raised by a few more informed persons and simply stuck to the numbers in the Budget, which was just read by the Finance Minister in the Assembly, he charged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath