ADVERTISEMENT

If everyone donates their eyes after life, we can create a visionless society, says GRH Dean

Published - August 27, 2024 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Students and nurses taking out a rally to create awareness of eye donation in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Observing the 39th Eye Donation Fortnight celebration at Government Rajaji Hospital, doctors, nurses and medical students of Madurai Medical College carried out a rally from Indian Medical Association Hall premises to GRH here on Tuesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

About 200 students, who participated in the rally, held placards and banners appreciating the need for eye donation at a time when the world witnesses numerous vision losers.  

C. Dharmaraj, Dean, GRH, speaking at the rally, said that several factors like custom, fear of facial distortion, etc., were some of the reasons for people hesitant to donate their eyes.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we need about one lakh eyes every year to perform eye donations, the total number we get is only about 40,000, which is far less than the required,” Dr. Dharmaraj noted.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“But, at the same time, when we look at the rate of deaths, it can be said that there would be no problem of blindness if all of them donated their eyes,” he added.  

Just a simple imagination of how a person without vision lives his life would be enough for someone to change their mind to help other people in need, he said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the procedure for eye donation, the Dean said that anyone can register their willingness for an eye or any other organ donation at any point of their life. 

“Many donations are even performed with the consent of relatives, but the consent should be timely, as the shelf period of organs after a person’s death is very limited,” he said.  

The general fear of facial distortion due to eye donation was not an issue anymore as only a layer of the eye would be removed for the donation and there would be no such distortion as people feared, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US