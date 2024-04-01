If BJP wins, this will be the last election in the country: Kanimozhi

April 01, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

“To ensure proper functioning of the democracy and to retain voting system to elect leaders, BJP should not continue further,” said DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi.

Canvassing for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth at Kuzhithurai area in the district on Monday, she said, “If BJP is elected back to power, this will be the last election we will vote to elect our leaders. After this, it will be one leader, one party and one election.”

She added that it was the election that would determine the survival of social justice in the country. “They act like they are saviours of Hindu community people, but what about the lakhs of Hindu students who have not received their scholarships for years togethers,” she added.

Above all, 44 MPs who were accused of offences against women, contested from BJP ticket and have been elected to Parliament, she said. “Can anyone say that there were no Hindus in the lot of affected women,” she asked.

She further questioned, if BJP cared for Hindu people, then why have the 44 MPs were not punished or thrown out of the party.

“Reservation is a system which benefits all the underprivileged people from the Hindu community, but BJP who proclaim they are for Hindus, are against the system,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

“Mr. Modi who travels to Tamil Nadu very frequently has not visited the people of Manipur even once. Still, thousands of people are in camps unable to get food and water, but he has not cared to visit them even once and this proves his visits were all for votes and to woo Tamil people,” he contended.

While this is the condition in the country, INDIA alliance parties have assured that there would be caste census in the state to ensure equal rights to the people, she added.

“This is the real step which empowers people of Hindu community, not the farce promises being given by BJP,” Ms. Kanimozhi said. Introducing Mr. Vasanth, she appealed to the people to vote for the Congress candidate to address their issues and to witness development in the district.