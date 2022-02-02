Seven idols seized, four held

RAMANATHAPURAM

02 February 2022 19:43 IST

The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing Protection Police have arrested a BJP functionary and three others including two policemen under charges of smuggling idols and seized seven idols from them here on Wednesday.

A team led by ADSP Malaichamy and four other Inspectors nabbed a few suspects and found that a gang had planned to smuggle seven idols which included two Natarajar, Kali, Murugan, Vinayagar, Nagadevathai. It was assessed that the gang had almost fixed the “deal” worth a few crore rupees for the idols and about to despatch them from a hidden spot in Ramanathapuram.

A senior police officer said that Alex alias Alexandar, 52, of Mudukalathur in Ramanathapuram district, BJP minority wing district secretary, was entrusted with the task of selling the idols.

Based on the confession of the suspects, the police arrested Illankumaran, 44, a policeman at Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district and his accomplice Karuppasami, 35, of Virudhunagar. It is said that about four years ago, Illankumaran, along with another policeman Naga Narendran of Dindigul Armed Reserve Police and Ganesan of Thiruthangal in Virudhunagar district had an information that seven idols were in the custody of a gang at Edappadi in Salem district. Posing themselves as Idol Wing Police, Illankumaran, Naga Narendran and others went to Edappadi, took the idols and reportedly handed them to Alexander, who in turn identified buyers. The price for the seven idols, it is said, was fixed at ₹ 5 crore. When the gang was about to clinch the deal, the police bust the operation, the senior officer said and added that the idols were recovered based on the confession of the accused.

The officer said that they have arrested four persons (Alexander, Ilankumaran, Naga Narendran and Karuppasami) and were on the look out for two more suspects in the crime.

ADGP Jayant Murali, Inspector General of Police Dhinakaran congratulated the team for their work. Meanwhile, the investigating officers said that they were planning to take help of experts who could identify the temples from where the seven idols were stolen. Further investigation was on.