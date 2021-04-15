Eight idols missing

Sivaganga

15 April 2021 22:44 IST

Idol Wing Criminal Investigation Department booked a case of theft of eight idols from Aatkondanathar temple, an ancient Lord Shiva temple in Iraniyur here, on Thursday.

A statement said that the temple in Tiruppathur taluk was renovated by the Nagarathar administration between 1941 and 1948.

During a recent audit of the temple properties, it was found that idols that of Somaskandar, Skandar, Priyavidai Amman, Ambal, Gnanasambandar, Sundaramoorthi, Nithiya Urchavaswamy and Nithiya Urchava Ambal were missing.

Advertising

Advertising