MaduraiSivaganga 15 April 2021 22:44 IST
Comments
Eight idols missing
Updated: 15 April 2021 22:44 IST
Idol Wing Criminal Investigation Department booked a case of theft of eight idols from Aatkondanathar temple, an ancient Lord Shiva temple in Iraniyur here, on Thursday.
A statement said that the temple in Tiruppathur taluk was renovated by the Nagarathar administration between 1941 and 1948.
During a recent audit of the temple properties, it was found that idols that of Somaskandar, Skandar, Priyavidai Amman, Ambal, Gnanasambandar, Sundaramoorthi, Nithiya Urchavaswamy and Nithiya Urchava Ambal were missing.
More In Madurai
Read more...