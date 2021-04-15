Madurai

Eight idols missing

Idol Wing Criminal Investigation Department booked a case of theft of eight idols from Aatkondanathar temple, an ancient Lord Shiva temple in Iraniyur here, on Thursday.

A statement said that the temple in Tiruppathur taluk was renovated by the Nagarathar administration between 1941 and 1948.

During a recent audit of the temple properties, it was found that idols that of Somaskandar, Skandar, Priyavidai Amman, Ambal, Gnanasambandar, Sundaramoorthi, Nithiya Urchavaswamy and Nithiya Urchava Ambal were missing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 10:44:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/idols/article34329903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY