Idols procession to Thiruvananthapuram for ‘navaratri’ started

NAGERCOIL

Idols from Kanniyakumari district, which would be traditionally taken to Thiruvananthapuram for the ‘navaratri’ celebrations were taken in a procession on Friday.

As the idols from Suchindram, Velimalai and Padmanabhapuram would be taken from the Padmanabhapuram Palace to Thiruvananthapuram every year as part of the ‘navaratri celebrations as it was being done during the Travancore dynasty, the idols were taken to the capital of Kerala on Friday.

In a ceremony held in the Padmanabhapuram Palace, the sword, which would be taken in front of the idol procession, was handed over. After the police personnel from Tamil Nadu and Kerala gave a guard of honour, the procession started from the palace.

Even as the devotees were receiving the procession at various places, the idols procession reached Kuzhithurai Mahadevar Temple for overnight stay on Friday. The procession will resume on Saturday to reach Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday where the nine-day-long celebration will be held.

Following the end of the celebrations, the idols will return to the temples here.