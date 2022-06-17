Idol Wing CID to use AI to identify smuggled antique idols of TN

IIT-M’s AI-based software will identify idols from Pandya, Chola, and Sangam era using their images available in websites of international museums, collectors

Director General of Police, K. Jayanth Murali, handing over two idols that were retrieved from the US to the authorities of Narasinganallur Temple in Alwarkurichi in Tenkasi district, at Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The Idol Wing CID, joining hands with the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M), is creating an artificial intelligence-based software to hunt for smuggled antique idols belonging to temples of Tamil Nadu which are in custody of various international museums and with collectors, said its Director General of Police, K. Jayanth Murali.

"We are developing an algorithm with the unique characteristics of idols belonging to different periods like Pandya, Chola and Sangam," he said. The software will look for the idols from Tamil Nadu using the images of idols available on the websites of various international museums and collectors, he said.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Murali said that the Idol Wing CID has identified two more idols, stolen from a Kumbakonam temple, in Denver and California in the United States and has initiated steps to bring them back to Tamil Nadu. The idols were of Amman and Lord Somaskandar belonging to a temple in Sivapura. "We registered a case on Wednesday and initiated action under Mutual Legal Agreement Treaty (MLAT) to bring them back," he said.

The Idol Wing CID has identified 40 such idols belonging to Tamil Nadu that were smuggled and kept in various countries, he said. The idols were found in those countries with which India has signed MLAT, he added.

He further mentioned that India would write to those countries seeking retrieval of the idols as per the UNESCO treaty by submitting proof for their origin such as photographs taken in the Tamil Nadu temples and other documentary evidence. "Following scrutiny of the requisition put forth by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the communication is sent to the country concerned. A representative from the foreign country will then visit the state and will conduct enquiry here. The idols will be sent back to India only if the representative is convinced of their origin," he said. Most of the idols from Tamil Nadu were smuggled to US, United Kingdom and Australia.

Stating that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department has made a complete database of idols in all temples across the state, Mr. Murali said that the Idol Wing CID has sought access to it

On the complaint of a missing Maragathalingam (Emerald Lingam) from Madurai, Mr. Murali said that investigation was underway to retrieve it from the "receiver".

Mr. Murali, handed over two "high value" idols, of Nandhikeswarar and Gangalamoorthi, which were recently brought back from the US, to the Executive Officer Kannadasson, of Narasinganallur in Alwarkurichi in Tenkasi district. Its Inspector General of Police, Dhinakaran, and Additional Superintendent of Police, Malaichamy, were present.

"These idols, belonging to 11 century A.D. were stolen in 1985 and the local police had closed the case in 1986 after it could not trace them. After identifying them in the US, we took efforts to bring them back," he said. Investigation would be done to find out how the stolen idols reached the US, Mr. Murali added.