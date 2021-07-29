Idol recovered from priest’s house

A metal idol of Lord Arthanareeswarar, which was dug out from an irrigation tank five years ago, was recovered from the house of a priest at Pudupatti near here on Thursday.

Acting on a petition, Additional Director General of Police Abhai Kumar Singh directed sleuths of Idol Wing-Madurai to go to the house of the priest, Manikandan, where they found the idol.

“The idol, around two-foot high, was found when villagers dug up a tank in 2017. The priest of the local Siva temple kept the idol at his home,” Additional Superintendent of Police V. Malaichamy said.

Stating that any material found underground was considered a treasure and belonged to the government. Hence, the idol should have been handed over to the local revenue department.

The sleuths had to bring the recovered idol to their office in Madurai after the Sivakasi Tahsildar refused to keep it in his custody. “We are yet to ascertain the metal content and antiquity of the idol,” Mr. Malaichamy said.

Only after verification of records, it could be established whether it was stolen from any temple, he added.