ADVERTISEMENT

Identify health, personal problems of police personnel: DGP

July 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Shankar Jiwal, Director General of Police, chairing a meeting of police officers in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, has asked senior police officers to identify the health and personal problems of subordinate officers and police personnel and take efforts to help them overcome them in all possible ways.

Addressing police officers from Madurai City, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts here on Saturday, Mr. Jiwal said that Chennai City police had taken pro-active steps to help de-addiction for police personnel.

Similar steps should be taken to identify whether subordinate officers suffered from any physical or mental problems and try to find solutions for them.

The Head of Police Force also asked the senior officers to share their personal problems, if any, with their superior officers or with someone else, including friends, family members or mental health experts, to get out of any mental stress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that sharing the problem with others will be a good stress buster.

Mr. Jiwal discussed with officers the well-being programme being implemented for the police personnel and officers and interacted with some of the young Deputy Superintendents of Police and senior police officers on this issue.

The meeting was organised a day after Deputy Inspector General of Police C. Vijayakumar ended life in Coimbatore on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, Madurai City Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) R. Ponni and Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US