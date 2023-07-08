HamberMenu
Identify health, personal problems of police personnel: DGP

July 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Shankar Jiwal, Director General of Police, chairing a meeting of police officers in Madurai on Saturday.

Shankar Jiwal, Director General of Police, chairing a meeting of police officers in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, has asked senior police officers to identify the health and personal problems of subordinate officers and police personnel and take efforts to help them overcome them in all possible ways.

Addressing police officers from Madurai City, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts here on Saturday, Mr. Jiwal said that Chennai City police had taken pro-active steps to help de-addiction for police personnel.

Similar steps should be taken to identify whether subordinate officers suffered from any physical or mental problems and try to find solutions for them.

The Head of Police Force also asked the senior officers to share their personal problems, if any, with their superior officers or with someone else, including friends, family members or mental health experts, to get out of any mental stress.

He said that sharing the problem with others will be a good stress buster.

Mr. Jiwal discussed with officers the well-being programme being implemented for the police personnel and officers and interacted with some of the young Deputy Superintendents of Police and senior police officers on this issue.

The meeting was organised a day after Deputy Inspector General of Police C. Vijayakumar ended life in Coimbatore on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, Madurai City Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) R. Ponni and Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police were present.

