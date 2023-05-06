May 06, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MADURAI

Criticising the ruling BJP government, activist Yogendra Yadav said that the idea of secular India was under severe threat. Referring to the recent widespread unrest in Manipur, he said that the BJP was against minorities.

He was speaking, via video conference, at the State-level consultation meeting held on Saturday in Madurai with the civil society organisations and the people’s movement as part of the Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan campaign. He is one of the National Coordinators of the Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan.

“We have been taught India is a Union of States and each State has its own identity. However, the identity of States was under threat as the ruling BJP government has been insisting on the concept of ‘One Nation’ for everything. Language and culture is being imposed from Delhi. The spirit of federalism is being destroyed”, he charged.

As an ideology, BJP and RSS were spreading their wings even to those places where they were non-existent. This was a threat and has to be countered, he said.

Tamil Nadu has stood for federalism in India. Appreciating the welfare schemes being implemented in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Yadav said that there was a lot to learn from Tamil Nadu and through the Dravidian Model. He urged the civil society organisations and the people’s movement to join the campaign.

National Coordinator of Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan Vijay Mahajan and Tamil Nadu Coordinators S. P. Udayakumar, C. J. Rajan and Christina Samy spoke at the event. A discussion was held with members and resolutions were passed following the meeting.