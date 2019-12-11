‘Idea of diversity is being challenged in the country’

MADURAI

The idea of diversity was now being challenged in the country, said Paul Mike, Director, IDEAS, a non-governmental organisation, here on the occasion of World Human Rights Day on Tuesday.

Addressing a group of college students as part of the 15-day training course on ‘Human rights for women students’, organised by SOCO Trust, Mr. Mike spoke about the human rights of minorities and communalisation. He cited the examples of famous activists, who were “silenced from raising their voices against the government at the Centre.”

“The BJP, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, believes that there is a need for one nation, one culture and one religion. This way, they are stifling other cultures and disallowing diversity to exist,” he said.

He said the government had attempted to centralise the economy through demonetisation and goods and service tax, which were failures for they had an adverse effect on the public. He criticised “suppression of data by the government” on poverty, unemployment, number of lynching incidents and religious hate crimes.

Later in an interactive session, Lavanya, a student of Government Law College, said the idea of religious harmony and imposition of a divide and rule policy based on religion would work against the spirit of the Constitution.

A. Mahboob Batcha, Managing Trustee, SOCO Trust, said there would be several such sessions on various topics for students of different city colleges until December 21.