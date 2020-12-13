ICG seizes three tons of turmeric

An Indian Coast Guard ship intercepted a fishing boat and seized about three tons of turmeric on Saturday. Five persons were detained.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the five men ventured into the sea at night to smuggle the turmeric to their counterparts in Sri Lanka. The ICG ship, Vaibhav, spotted their fishing boat off 51 nautical miles southeast of Thoothukudi.

A search on the boat led to seizure of 88 bags of turmeric, which the smugglers planned to exchange mid-sea near the International Maritime Boundary Line. The ICG personnel handed the men to the Customs Department at Thoothukudi for further interrogation.

On October 10, an ICG surveillance team seized 510 kg of turmeric close to Rameswaram.