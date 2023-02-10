ICG saves fishermen in distress

February 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Nine fishermen, who were engaged in fishing along the Palk Bay on a mechanised boat from Thoothukudi, got stranded in the sea after their boat developed a technical snag. They were saved by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel.

The ICG personnel said here on Friday that the boat was in distress possibly due to uncontrolled flooding onboard, as a result of which the engine developed a snag.

The fishermen explained the “crisis” to authorities through wireless radio communication, following which the surveillance team of the ICG rushed in a vessel, Sarang, to the spot 10 miles south of Mandapam coast and rescued them.

Attempts to set right the engine mid-sea did not succeed and hence the fishermen were brought to the shore by the ICG personnel, they added.