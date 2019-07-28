ICG opens gate for public

Ramanathapuram

As part of ongoing celebration of 20th anniversary of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, Mandapam Station of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) opened its gates for general public on Sunday and briefed them on the duties of the armed forces.

More than 750 people of all ages, including large number of school children thronged the ICG Station on the occasion. They freely walked around the Station complex and took closer looks of the various infrastructure facilities.

ICG Officials introduced them the operations of the Air Cushion Vehicle, ICG Ship C-431, Gemini crafts, life saving appliances onboard, weapons and water sports assets such as Sail boat, Water scooter and Kayak, an official release said.

The officials also enlightened the public with the vision, duties and responsibilities of the ICG. They imparted the cognizance on self safety, protection and the role of vigilant citizens on the security of the country. The day-long visit culminated with screening of movie on ‘Kargil and Indian Coast Guard’.