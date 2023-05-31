ADVERTISEMENT

ICG deploys scuba divers to search for gold in sea near Rameswaram

May 31, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The scuba divers from Thoothukudi, deployed by the Indian Coast Guard in search of gold suspected to have been dumped in the Gulf of Mannar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday deployed a few scuba divers in the Gulf of Mannar near Vedhalai village to search for gold reportedly dumped in the sea by three suspects who were smuggling gold into Rameswaram island from Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

According to police sources, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the ICG, during a joint operation, intercepted an unregistered boat after a chase near Vedhalai on Tuesday. After interrogation of the three occupants of the boat, the ICG deployed scuba divers from Thoothukudi in search of gold, which is suspected to have been dumped in the sea by the suspects when the officials tried to intercept them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US