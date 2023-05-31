HamberMenu
ICG deploys scuba divers to search for gold in sea near Rameswaram

May 31, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The scuba divers from Thoothukudi, deployed by the Indian Coast Guard in search of gold suspected to have been dumped in the Gulf of Mannar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday deployed a few scuba divers in the Gulf of Mannar near Vedhalai village to search for gold reportedly dumped in the sea by three suspects who were smuggling gold into Rameswaram island from Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

According to police sources, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the ICG, during a joint operation, intercepted an unregistered boat after a chase near Vedhalai on Tuesday. After interrogation of the three occupants of the boat, the ICG deployed scuba divers from Thoothukudi in search of gold, which is suspected to have been dumped in the sea by the suspects when the officials tried to intercept them.

