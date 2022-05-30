ICDS officer attacked by staff at Theni Collectorate

He wanted to settle scores with her for taking disciplinary action against him

A subordinate staff in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) on Monday allegedly attacked his superior officer with an aruval, inflicting multiple injuries on her, at the Collectorate here.

Police said ICDS officer Rajarajeswari, 52, was inside her cabin, when a sub-staff, Uma Shankar, 42, a native of Bodinayakkanur, barged into her room and attacked her with the aruval he was carrying in a cloth bag.

Ms. Rajarajeswari escaped to a neighbouring room where ICDS Superintendent Muthumani was seated. Ms. Muthumani raised the alarm and other staff from nearby rooms rushed out and overpowered Uma Shankar. After seizing the weapon from him, they alerted the superior officers.

Collector K.V. Muralidharan, Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre and other officers arrived immediately. The injured woman officer was taken to Theni Government Medical College Hospital in 108 emergency services. Doctors recommended that she be shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital Madurai as the cut injuries were severe. The left wrist, face and hands had deep cuts.

Theni police arrested the assailant. As the news spread, ICDS staff assembled in front of the hospital and police assured them of an investigation into the case.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Uma Shankar joined here in 2015-16 as low division clerk. He was irregular in his work. In 2019, he was served with 17A and, subsequently, 17B by Ms. Rajarajeswari. He was also transferred to Tirupur district. In a bid to settle scores, he took leave on Monday and came to the Collectorate with the motive to attack the woman officer, police said.

The assault on a government officer in broad daylight at the Collector’s office by a staff sent shock waves on the premises.