‘ICC is a must in spinning mills to deal with sexual harassment’

Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA) and Social Awareness and Voluntary Education (SAVE), an NGO from Tirupur, together organised a workshop on ‘Sexual harassment at work place’ here, on Friday. Spinning mills from across Dindigul district took part in an awareness programme on constituting Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to deal with sexual harassment cases concerning women workforce.

Chief Advisor of TASMA, K. Venkatachalam, said that the association has been insisting on constitution of ICC in all mills since 2013 and till date only 37 among 110 mills in Dindigul district have done it.

“There’s a lack of awareness among both the women labourers and factory or mill managements and this workshop is to make them aware of the importance of ICC. For the women who work in mills, the ICC bestows the right to complain about any sexual advances or torture at workplace,” he added.

The committee will be headed by a woman employee and will have members from NGOs or labour rights organisations and advocates dealing with labour laws. The committee will look into the complaints, check for its veracity and act upon it. The workshop throws light on how to receive complaints, how to act on them and how to punish the offender or ensure justice for the victim, he said.

The ICC will look into prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment cases at workplace. Major offences will be forwarded to the police. “The companies will also submit the number of cases received in their annual reports,” he added.

At the workshop, companies that have been submitting reports on the ICC were given certificates of appreciation from TASMA. Managing Director of SAVE, A. Aloysius also spoke at the event.