ICAR announces entrance exam for undergraduate programmes

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) conducts the All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA-UG) for Admission to Bachelor degree programmes (four years duration) in Agriculture and Allied - subject through the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year.

For admission to 2021-22 the online applications are invited from students. The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to 15% seats in 74 Agricultural Universities all over India. The examination will be conducted through a computer based test of multiple choices of 150 questions for a period of 2½ hours and the medium of examination will be in English.

The National Talent Scholarship (NTS) will be available through Agricultural University to every student admitted on ICAR seat at any Agricultural University in a State outside his/her domicile State. The amount of NTS for UG is ₹3000 per month.

Information about eligibility, scheme of exam, centers, exam timings, fees, procedure for applying etc., are contained in the information bulletin on the website of NTA http://icar.nta.ac.in .The candidates may apply online at http://icar.nta.ac.in till August 20.

For any query, candidates can call NTA helpdesk at 011 - 4075 9000 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in.