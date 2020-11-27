IAF recruitment rally to be held in Puducherry

The Indian Air Force’s recruitment rally will be held in Puducherry from December 10 to 19.
An official statement from District Employment Office said Indian Air Force offers opportunities for unmarried male Indian citizens from all districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to join as airmen. The recruitment rally for the same will be held from December 10 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Puducherry.
Candidates who have passed Plus Two or equivalent examination and born between 17 January 2000 and 30 December 2003 (both days inclusive) are eligible to appear in the recruitment rally. Pre-registration for the rally started at 11 a.m. on November 27, 2020 and will close at 5 p.m. on November 28, 2020 on web portal www.airmenselection.cdac.in.
Interested candidates may register their names by visiting the website, the statement said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath