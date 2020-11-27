IAF recruitment rally to be held in Puducherry

The Indian Air Force’s recruitment rally will be held in Puducherry from December 10 to 19.

An official statement from District Employment Office said Indian Air Force offers opportunities for unmarried male Indian citizens from all districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to join as airmen. The recruitment rally for the same will be held from December 10 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Puducherry.

Candidates who have passed Plus Two or equivalent examination and born between 17 January 2000 and 30 December 2003 (both days inclusive) are eligible to appear in the recruitment rally. Pre-registration for the rally started at 11 a.m. on November 27, 2020 and will close at 5 p.m. on November 28, 2020 on web portal www.airmenselection.cdac.in.

Interested candidates may register their names by visiting the website, the statement said.