I will continue to speak against ‘Sanatana dharma’: Udhayanidhi

September 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TENKASI

DMK’s voice against ‘Sanatana dharma’ will continue to reverberate across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu, until it is eradicated completely, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin has said.

Addressing a meeting organised here on Tuesday to honour the veterans of the ruling party, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the DMK, which had so far implemented 48 welfare schemes ever since it returned to power two years ago, would soon launch ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme to give monthly incentive of ₹1,000 to women. As the DMK’s rule had restored better administration in the State, the BJP and its electoral ally AIADMK were spreading lies against the government.

“The BJP and the AIADMK, which cannot tolerate good governance, are spreading across the country fabricated information which I never spoke. These parties that do not say anything when Manipur is burning due to ethnic crisis over the past five months are now spreading falsehood across India. A seer, who is worth about ₹500 crore, announces the reward of ₹10 crore for my head. But I will not be cowed down by such intimidation. My voice will continue to reverberate against ‘Sanatana dharma’ that believes in social inequality even today. I will raise my voice against this injustice until this social evil is uprooted,” Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

He said a team of athletes from Manipur were undergoing training in Tamil Nadu following the invitation from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “This is the difference between ‘Dravidian Model’ and ‘Sanatna dharma,” he said.

The Narendra Modi-led Union government was meting out a step-motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu by giving only ₹2.08 lakh crore even after giving the tax revenue of ₹5.16 lakh crore to the Central exchequer. “However, Uttar Pradesh is getting ₹9.04 lakh crore while its contribution to the Centre is only ₹2.26 lakh crore,” he said.

The Minister cautioned that the domestic LPG cylinder price, which was reduced by ₹200 with an eye on forthcoming elections, would be raised to ₹2,000 if Mr. Modi returned to power after the 2024 election. “While the entire country is getting persecuted by the anti-people policies of Mr. Modi, only Adani’s fortunes are skyrocketing due to this government’s pro-rich policies. Even though over ₹32,000 crore is with PM Cares, no money is being spent from this fund for the uplift of the poor. However, the DMK government is keen on the welfare of every Tamil family which should present a crushing defeat to the BJP and its ally, the AIADMK, in the next elections,” he said.

Earlier, he chaired a review meeting in the Collectorate with the officials from various departments. He also inspected the Government Hospital.