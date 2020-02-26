I-Tax Department open house today

MADURAI

The Department of Income Tax will hold the sixth open house for the financial year for tax payers, their representatives and professionals from Madurai Region at the chamber of Commissioner of Income Tax Rajiv Vijay Nabar on the first floor of the Annex Building, Income Tax Office, V.P. Rathinasamy Road, Bibikulam, between 11.00 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Petitions received in the open house are disposed of on priority. Suggestions given by the participants will be implemented whenever required.

Further, the department, along with Madurai Bench of SIRC of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, is organising a Free Help-Desk on I-T matters at Aayakar Seva Kendra at I-T Office between 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.