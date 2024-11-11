 />
I-T Dept. to conduct outreach programme in Madurai on Nov. 13

Published - November 11, 2024 10:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax Department will conduct an outreach programme, in coordination with TDS Range, Madurai, for the benefit of taxpayers and tax deductors of Madurai and neighbouring districts at Raja Muthiah Mandram here at 3 p.m. on November 13.

Relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act and Rules will be explained to the taxpayers and tax deductors by senior department officials. The latest initiatives taken by the department in connection with taxpayer services would also be explained, according to a press release.

The I-T Act provisions, along with TDS and other provisions and roles and responsibilities of taxpayers and tax deductors in the present digital era, would be clarified. Provisions relating to Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024, and its benefits would be explained. An open session would be held at the end of the programme.

November 11, 2024

