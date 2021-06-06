‘I consider it a great service in my life’

06 June 2021 21:29 IST

SIVAGANGA

Ayub Khan (45), a DMK functionary in the district, is busy these days, not with party activities, but in performing the last rites of people who died of COVID-19.

So far, he said, he had performed the last rites of 62 persons from the district, including 16, who died last year.

At a time when there was a fear even among many relatives of the deceased, which forced the civic and health authorities to keep the bodies in mortuaries, the courage and patience shown by Mr. Khan have come in for appreciation. "The social media posts have come as a fillip and are motivating me," he noted.

When DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was the Leader of Opposition, Mr. Khan said the “thalaivar” commended his service.

After learning about it, he said that his 19-year-old son Raja too joined him. Also, a bunch of youngsters, who enquired about it, also are into the service.

"We get calls from all corners of the district...We don't hesitate to go there and help.”

More importantly, Mr Ayub Khan said that the last rites were performed as per the religion of the deceased.

TMMK cadres in Thoothukudi district had recently launched an auto-ambulance for the benefit of COVID-19 patients. In Tirunelveli district also, the cadres had been helping in the last rites for the dead due to COVID-19 complications.