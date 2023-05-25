May 25, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TENKASI

The doctors of Shencottai Government Hospital have successfully performed hysterectomy, surgical removal of uterus that had a tumour weighing 2.50 kilogram.

When a 46-year-old woman from a village near Shencottai came to the Government Hospital with severe abdominal pain, the radiological investigations revealed that uterine fibroid was causing excruciating pain to the patient.

Even though her relatives suggested her to get the surgery done in a private hospital, the patient was keen on undergoing the surgery at the government hospital after Chief Medical Officer C. Rajesh Kannan and his team explained to her in detail about the surgery.

Even as everything was put in place to conduct the surgery on Thursday (May 25), Joint Director of Health Services, Tenkasi District, Premalatha, who came to the hospital for a surprise check, too joined the team that performed the surgery.

“We’ve successfully removed the uterus with tumor weighing 2.50 Kg in our maiden attempt at the Shencottai Government Hospital and the patient is doing well post-surgery,” Dr. Rajesh Kannan said.

This achievements of the hospital which bagged the Centre’s ‘Kayakalp Award’ last year for rendering excellent medical treatment to the patients mostly from rural areas and keeping the hospital premises clean, in surgical front came to light recently after steel implants were successfully done on three patients, who had suffered complicated fractures in road accidents in February last.

Moreover, caesarian sections and minor ear, nose and throat surgeries are also being done here.

The Shencottai Government Hospital has performed more than 50 caesarean sections in the past eight months including four caesarean sections within the span of 24 hours.

“More importantly, we’ve done more than 125 ENT procedures in the past 18 months including seven Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) in Shencottai GH,” says Dr. Rajesh Kannan.