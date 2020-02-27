Madurai

Husband murders wife

The Karivalamvanthanallur police have arrested a person for allegedly murdering his wife with a axe on Thursday.

Police said labourer Ponnusamy, 56, of Panthapuli near Sankarankovil hacked his wife Seethalakshmi, 53, following a domestic quarrel on Thursday. The woman died on the spot.

Karivalamvanthanallur police arrested Ponnusamy.

In another incident, labourer D. Ruben, 31, of Idaiyankulam was murdered by a four-member armed gang when he had gone to take bath in the tank at Pulavankudiyiruppu on Thursday. Ruben died on the spot.

During investigation, Cheranmahadevi police found that prior enmity was the reason behind the murder.

