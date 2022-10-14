Hurling of petrol bomb on RSS functionary's car shed: One detained under NSA

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Abuthahir (32) of S.S. Colony, who was involved in hurling of petrol bombs on the car shed of an RSS functionary here, has been detained under National Security Act, 1980.

A statement said that Madurai City Commissioner of Police, T. Senthil Kumar, ordered his detention under the NSA to prevent his prejudicial activities. Keeraithurai police had arrested two more persons, Samsuddin and Hussain, in connection with the incident reported on September 24.

The police are on the lookout for one more accused in this case.