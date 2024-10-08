Hunt on to nab impersonator in illicit sand mining case

A departmental inquiry is on to identify police officers who helped an illicit sand miner to produce another person in the same name in the court in a bid to relieve themselves from the case.

Sources in the police said a Madurai-based firm, which was constructing a bridge across Nambiyaru at Maavadi – Thulukkarpatti in 2019, was receiving sand for the construction from F. Ravi of Konam in Nagercoil. When Ravi’s lorries were taking sand from an irrigation tank at Pattarpuram, the police detained the lorries for lifting sand illegally.

When case was registered against Ravi, he managed to produce one A. Ravi from Palayamkottai in the court, apparently with the connivance of the police, to whom anticipatory bail was given. Subsequently, charge-sheet was filed in this case against A. Ravi.

Having realised about the legal consequences, A. Ravi filed a complaint against F. Ravi with Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, who directed Additional Superintendent of Police Balachandran to investigate the petition. After the preliminary investigations proved that F. Ravi had produced A. Ravi in the court with the help of the police, probe by ASP, Nanguneri, Prasannakumar also proved the impersonation.

Subsequently, the charge-sheet filed in this case in the court has been withdrawn as fresh charge-sheet was filed. Efforts are on to arrest F. Ravi.

Meanwhile, departmental inquiry has been initiated against the police officers who helped F. Ravi in the impersonation.

