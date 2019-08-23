Hunt on for Lankan Tamil couple who went missing with four children

RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramanathapuram district police and ‘Q’ Branch police have formed special teams and launched a hunt for a Sri Lankan Tamil couple, who went missing with their four children in June.

The police said the couple – S. Thayapararaja, a computer engineer from Jaffna and suspected LTTE militant, and his wife Uthayakala – who clandestinely arrived at Dhanuskodi in May 2014 with their children, were staying at Omsakthi Nagar here after serving jail term for illegal entry into India.

The couple, who were running a restaurant, were last seen on June 8 this year. Ruling out their clandestine return to Sri Lanka, the police suspected that they could have escaped to New Zealand in a boat which left Kochi in Kerala. Enquiries with Uthayakala’s mother in Sri Lanka revealed that the couple had not returned home, the police said.

On a complaint lodged by N. Ravi, Special Deputy Tahsildar, Mandapam Refugee Camp, Mandapam police registered a case.

The police had booked the couple under the provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, and the Foreigners Act when they landed at Arichamunai on May 5, 2014, on being ferried in a boat from Jaffna. After serving the sentence, Uthayakala was staying at Mandapam Refugee Camp with her children, while Thayapararaja was detained at Tiruchi Special Camp.

Later, he was also shifted to the Mandapam camp after a court order, but kept under round-the-clock police surveillance. After the couple moved a petition, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court relaxed the surveillance and ordered that just technical surveillance was enough.

They were, however, made to sign before the Judicial Magistrate here twice a week, when they were staying in a rented house at Omsakthi Nagar and running a restaurant. When they moved the court again to relax the conditions, the High Court suggested that they could be deported back to Sri Lanka. During the pendency of the petition, they went missing, Q Branch police said. The couple arrived here with three children and the fourth child was born later.