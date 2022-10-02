Hundreds witness sunrays falling on Gandhi's urn at Kanniyakumari

The Hindu Bureau Kanniyakumari
October 02, 2022 19:58 IST

Scores of tourists thronged the Gandhi Mandapam, a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, to have a glimpse of the sunlight falling on the urn, on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, on Sunday.

The tourists were thrilled to see the sunlight falling on the urn kept in the asthi mandapam at noon.

Earlier, Kanniyakumari Collector M. Aravind paid floral respect to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary.

He also paid respects at the Kamaraj memorial on the 47th death anniversary of the former Chief Minister of the State.

Kanniyakumari MP, Vijay Vasanth also paid his respects to the leaders along with Maor, Mahesh.

