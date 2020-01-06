Hundreds witness opening of ‘paramapada vasal’

Srivilliputtur

Hundreds of devotees thronged Andal Temple here to witness the opening of ‘paramapada vasal’ on the occasion of Vaikunda Ekadesi on Monday.

The ‘paramapada vasal’ or ‘sorgha vasal’ was opened at 6.30 a.m. amidst a loud chanting of “Govinda Govinda” by the devotees. The idols of presiding deity Goddess Andal along with Lord Rengamannar and Periya Perumal were taken through the huge gate marking the beginning of ‘rappaththu urchavam’.

Azhwars and acharyas welcomed the deities who were taken to the mandapam where special pujas were performed.

The paramapada vasal that is opened only once in a year on the Vaikunda Ekadesi remained open till 8 p.m.

Devotees formed a serpentine queue to pass through the gate.

Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar was present.

Principal District Judge A. Muthusaratha, Deputy Inspector General of Police Z. Annie Vijaya, Joint Commissioner (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) N. Dhanpal, and Chairman, Board of Trustees of Andal Temple Ravichandran were present.