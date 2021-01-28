Hundreds witness float festival

Hundreds of devotees thronged Mariamman Teppakulam here on Thursday to witness the float festival.
The 12-day festival reached its crescendo on Thursday as the beautifully decorated temple float wafted through a brimming tank on Thai Poosam, the birth anniversary of king Thirumalai Nayak. The temple tank was decorated with colourful lamps.
An official from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department said that the tank had 15 feet of water. “The availability of a good level of water in the tank enabled the residents to have a good view of the float,” he said.
The float was taken around the tank twice in the morning and once in the evening. As per the convention, the youth from the Devendrakula Vellalar community from the nearby Anuppanadi drew the float.
Madurai city police had made traffic diversions and had posted additional personnel to ensure free flow of traffic in and around Mariamman Teppakulam.
To ensure the safety of devotees, a rope was tied around the tank, beyond which they could witness the float festival.
