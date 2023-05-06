May 06, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Hundreds of devotees thronged Thenur Mandapam along the Vaigai to witness the enactment of Lord Kallazhagar redeeming Mandooga Maharishi from his curse here on Saturday.

After entering Vaigai on Friday, the Lord reached Thenur Mandapam by noon after an overnight halt at Veera Raghava Perumal Temple at Vandiyur.

Dressed in white silk attire, He was mounted on Sesha Vahanam, giving darshan to a sea of devotees who kept the festive spirits high even during the deity’s third day in the city. Special pujas were performed to the Lord amid loud chants of ‘Govinda Govinda.’

As the legend goes, a sage named Subadavasu was performing penance at Nupura Ganga at Thiru Maliruncholai hills, and had ignored the presence of sage Durvasa. Angered by this, Durvasa cursed him to become a frog or ‘mandooga’ until he is redeemed by Lord Kallazhagar when he visits Vaigai.

Subadavasu’s penance on the banks of the Vaigai in Thenur paid off a day after Chithra Pournami when the Lord liberated him from his curse and earned the name ‘Mandooga Maharishi.’

Re-enacting the ‘saaba vimochanam,’ a stork was brought from Thenur and a frog was kept on a pit on the riverbed. As symbols of the ritualistic redemption, the stork flew off and the frog jumped out of the pit.

Before the merger of the festivals of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Azhagarkoil, the ritual used to take place at Thenur village, situated to the west of Madurai. It was shifted here during the reign of King Thirumalai Nayak who constructed the mandapam. He had also made arrangements for Thenur villagers to witness the event in the city.

After the ritual, Lord Kallazhagar proceeded to Ramarayar Mandapam on Garuda Vahanam around 4 p.m. where the famous ‘Dasavatharam,’ the key avatars of Lord Vishnu, will be performed throughout the night. The enactment is part of fulfilling Mandooga Maharishi’s wishes to witness Lord Kallazhagar in all his 10 avatars.

His return journey, in the form of Mohini, to Azhagarkoil hills will begin on Monday.