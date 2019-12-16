Hundreds throng offices to file nominations on last day

Ramanathapuram

Hundreds of candidates, seeking election to various posts in rural local bodies, thronged the union offices in the district to file nominations as the filing of nominations drew to the close on Monday.

About 3,000 candidates filed their papers in Ramanathapuram district for the posts of village panchayat ward members, village panchayat presidents, panchayat union wards members and district panchayat ward members. In Sivaganga too, more than 3,000 candidates filed nominations on the last day, reports received here said.

The Mandapam union office at Uchipuli wore festive look as candidates turned up in large numbers, accompanied by their supporters. The candidates were brought in processions amid dancing and bursting of crackers and sparkle poppers by their supporters.

More 7,500 candidates have filed nominations in Ramanathapuram district and the figure touched more than 8,000 in Sivaganga district, reports said. The papers would be taken up for scrutiny on Tuesday and the final figure of those left in the fray would be known on Wednesday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations. The first phase of elections is scheduled for December 27.