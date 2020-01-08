Hundreds take part in protest in Theni and Dindigul

THENI/DINDIGUL

In a nation-wide bandh on Wednesday, called by Leftist organisations, trade unions and labour unions, a large number of people staged demonstrations and protests across Theni and Dindigul districts.

However, the strike observed against the “wrong” economic policies of the Central Government, did not impact normal life as regular traffic was unaffected and markets and shops remained open.

In Dindigul, members of the central trade unions, engaged in a road block and protest outside the head post office. They raised slogans against price rise of essential commodities including fuel, unemployment and the move to privatize PSU bodies.

A group of protesters from Communist Party of India (Marxist) led by former MLA K. Bala Bharathi, attempted a rail roko at the Dindigul railway junction but the police intervened and stopped them from entering the platform.

“The government has been wreaking havoc on the economy of the country through its wrong and flawed economic policies. The farmers and downtrodden sections of the society are extremely distressed due to this,” alleged Bala Bharathi. The police arrested over 500 people who attempted to lay siege to the railway station.

Members of the trade unions and affiliated bodies, staged protests in public places such as bus stands and railway stations across the major towns in the district, including Palani, Oddanchatram, Batlagundu and Vedasandur.

In Theni, banks, insurance companies and government offices remained partially shut. Demonstrations were staged in Chinnamanur, Bodi, Cumbum and Periyakulam, in which about 1000-odd people took part and raised their voices against the government.

The police arrested about 700 people in 19 locations in the district for protesting. They were all released later in the day.