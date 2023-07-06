ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds take part in fishing festival in Dindigul

July 06, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers take part in fishing festival in Periyakulam tank at Pugaiyilaipatti in Dindigul district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Hundreds of villagers enthusiastically participated in a fishing festival held at Pugaiyilaipatti near Sanarpatti on Thursday.

The Periyakulam tank, which had been rendered dry for long, got ample water last year following the rains. Being happy with the brimming water, the villagers had bought fingerlings of different species of fish and let them into the tank. Months later, as the water level has started to recede, the fishing festival was held on Thursday in which hundreds of men, women and children participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The people used all kinds of nets and cloths for fishing and took home fish like katla, roghu, aiyrai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US