Hundreds take part in fishing festival in Dindigul

July 06, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

Hundreds of villagers enthusiastically participated in a fishing festival held at Pugaiyilaipatti near Sanarpatti on Thursday.

The Periyakulam tank, which had been rendered dry for long, got ample water last year following the rains. Being happy with the brimming water, the villagers had bought fingerlings of different species of fish and let them into the tank. Months later, as the water level has started to recede, the fishing festival was held on Thursday in which hundreds of men, women and children participated.

The people used all kinds of nets and cloths for fishing and took home fish like katla, roghu, aiyrai.

