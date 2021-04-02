Hundreds of devotess draw car of Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tirupparankundram

Madurai

02 April 2021 06:34 IST

The festival, which is conducted on the 14th day of the 15-day brahmotsavam held in Tamil month Panguni, saw zealous devotees drawing the ‘ther’ of Lord Murugan

Unmindful of a scorching sun, hundreds of devotees thronged Tirupparankundram to draw the car of Subramaniaswamy Temple on Thursday.

The festival, which is conducted on the 14th day of the 15-day brahmotsavam held in Tamil month Panguni, saw zealous devotees drawing the ‘ther’ of Lord Murugan. The exercise began at around 6 a.m. and came to a halt at around 10.45 a.m.

Police personnel were deployed for smooth movement of people and the temple car. Devotees distributed packets of food, buttermilk, water and juice to passers-by.

The festivities continued well into the evening with special pujas being performed for the gods.