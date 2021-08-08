Hundreds swarm riverside to perform Aadi Amavasai rituals

Police chase them away to prevent spread of COVID-19

Hundreds of people gathered at Pechiamman Padithurai on the southern bank of Vaigai river to perform rituals in remembrance of their forebears on Sunday on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai.

With all temples out of bounds for devotees in view of COVID-19 threat, they had gathered on the bathing ghat. Two priests performed the rituals for batches of 50 to 60 persons. “None of them wore face mask or maintained physical distance,” said one of the residents, V. N. Ganesan.

People thronged the riverbed from 4.30 a.m. There was a semblance of discipline till the day break when shoppers also gathered at the weekly poultry market on the riverbank. “As the people coming to sell and buy poultry birds and pigeons also gathered in large numbers, the entire South Bank Road was awash with people,” he added.

Some of those who had gone to Vaigai riverbed near Kalpalam for performing the rituals were chased away by the police. However that crowd also trickled into nearby Pechiamman Padithurai. Later, a team of police personnel chased all those who had come for the rituals and the poultry market from the river bank road.

Sathuragiri hills

Meanwhile, the ban on entry for devotees into Sathuragiri hills rendered Thaniparai foothills deserted. Thousands of devotees used to visit Sundaramahalingam Temple for the Aadi Amavasai festival.