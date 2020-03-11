Hundreds play Holi on streets in Madurai

Colourful Holi powder lined the streets of Madurai as certain sections of residents celebrated the festival with fervour on Tuesday.

Ashok Seid, a member of the Madurai Jewellery Traders’ Association, who helped organise such an event at Mahal Vadampokki street, Manjanakara street, Vilakkuthoon circle and 10 pillar lane, said that there were song, dance and play.

At least 400-500 people tossed colour and greeted each other, he said. He added that bands playing music with traditional north Indian instruments like were employed to amplify the festive spirit.

“Residents of Madurai who have settled here from Rajasthan have been celebrating the festival for 40 years in the city. It is inclusive and has expanded with time. It is definitely a time for celebration,” he added.