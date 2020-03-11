Hundreds play Holi on streets in Madurai

Colourful Holi powder lined the streets of Madurai as certain sections of residents celebrated the festival with fervour on Tuesday.
Ashok Seid, a member of the Madurai Jewellery Traders’ Association, who helped organise such an event at Mahal Vadampokki street, Manjanakara street, Vilakkuthoon circle and 10 pillar lane, said that there were song, dance and play.
At least 400-500 people tossed colour and greeted each other, he said. He added that bands playing music with traditional north Indian instruments like were employed to amplify the festive spirit.
“Residents of Madurai who have settled here from Rajasthan have been celebrating the festival for 40 years in the city. It is inclusive and has expanded with time. It is definitely a time for celebration,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.