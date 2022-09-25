Hundreds pay obeisance to forefathers to mark Mahalaya Amavasai

Devotees taking a holy dip in the Agnitheertham sea on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasai in Rameswaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Hundreds of devotees from various parts of the country thronged the Ramanathaswamy Temple here and paid obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasai on Sunday.

The pilgrims took holy dip in the Agnitheertham sea in front of the Ramanathaswamy Temple and offered ‘Tharpanam’ to their forefathers.

The Ramanathaswamy temple, which is one of the famous Jothirlingams of the country, attracts hundreds of devotees during the Amavasai, especially during Mahalya Amavasai. The devotees started to trickle into the island right from Saturday night from various States.

A spadiga puja was performed to the presiding deity early in the morning followed by special abishekam and arathana.

After giving tharpanam on the seafront, the devotees bathed in 22 holy water wells and offered their prayers to God Ramanathaswamy and Parvathavarthini Amman after standing in serpentine queue.

Devotees also went to Navabashana temple in Devipattinam, Sethukkarai and Mariyur Munthal seashore. A large posse of police personnel were deployed in all the places.

Kanniyakumari

Similarly, the tri-sea junction in Kanniyakumari also attracted a huge crowd of devotees. After bathing in the sea, the devotees offered tharpanam to their forefathers and then prayed at the Bhagavathi Amman temple.