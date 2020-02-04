Hundreds participate in The Hindu Young World Quiz 2020

MADURAI

Students from different parts of Southern Tamil Nadu took part in the 20th edition of the The Hindu Young World Quiz here on Tuesday. Participants and audience were seen enthusiastically answering questions on tennis stars, musical instruments and celebrities during the final rounds.

The packed Hatsun Auditorium, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, saw a total of 400 students competing in the senior category (Classes 7-9) and 396 in the junior category (Classes 4-6).

Quizmaster V.V. Ramanan explained to the audience that the The Hindu Young World Quiz was the longest running inter-school quiz in India.

“There is always a good response from students in Madurai and the quality of quizzing is on a par with some of the metros. More quizzing opportunities for these students will help them grow,” he said.

Students, who took part in the preliminary rounds, answered questions with relative ease. In the senior finals, a number of questions went unanswered. The winning team sailed through the finals with a comfortable lead. Other teams fought hard for the second and the third place.

In the junior quiz, Class 6 students S. Srinikesh and A. Arjun from Mahatma Montessori School, Akkamma Building, Madurai, came first.

V. Mukesh Kumar and R. Charan Sriram from Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, bagged the second place and Pranay Prema Roopan and Jaiyant from Velammal Vidyalaya,Theni, came third.

M. Sakthivel and Y. Srivathsan from Sri Jayendra Golden Jubilee School, Tirunelveli, secured the top position in the senior quiz. They were followed by S. Sabarish and G. Amogha from Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, and M.V. Krithik Ishan and P. Diwakar from Mahatma Montessori School, Akkamma Building, Madurai, who won the second and the third place respectively.

Winners won cycles, trophies, iron boxes and bags. Chairman, Canara Bank, T. N. Manoharan, General Manager, Canara Bank, K. T. Kalaiselvan, and Marketing Manager, LIC of India, V. Narayanan, distributed the prizes.

Canara Bank was the title sponsor and the quiz was powered by LIC. The education partner was Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore, and regional sponsors were Hi-Tech Arai Private Limited and FITGEE.

The gift partner was Eveready and the venue partner was Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce. Sri Prema Vilas provided snacks for the participants.