Hundreds participate in Good Friday prayers

April 07, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Christians offering special prayers on the occasion of Good Friday at Cathedral Church in Palayamkottai. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Hundreds of Christians participated in the Good Friday prayers and the Holy Mass conducted in the churches on Friday.

 Following Maundy Thursday Holy Mass and the prayers that went up to midnight, the Good Friday prayers started from 6 a.m. in all the churches. Devotees coming to the churches in small groups, offered prayers till 3 p.m., the time believed to be the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and silent adoration continued after 3 p.m.

 Following Way of the Cross, the Good Friday Holy Mass started at 6 p.m. in most of the churches. The Holy Cross was kept at several places to enable the public to kiss the cross as per tradition.

 Bishop of Palayamkottai RC Diocese Most Rev. Antonysamy participated in the prayers in St. Xavier’s Cathedral.

 In the CSI churches, the Good Friday prayers started at noon that lasted up to 3 p.m. in which thousands of devotees participated.

 In Thoothukudi, Most Rev. Stephen Antony, Bishop of Thoothukudi, participated in the prayers conducted at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Hundreds of Christians participated in the Way of Cross conducted around Our Lady of Snows Basilica.

Thousands attend the special prayers at Our Lady of Snows Basilica in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

