Hundreds of vehicles seized for violation

Madurai

22 May 2021 20:15 IST

The Dindigul police seized 391 vehicles on Friday for violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that have been imposed in order to tackle the rapid spread of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the police seized 407 vehicles. The Dindigul Police have intensified monitoring after the people continued to flout the rules. Despite distributing leaflets on COVID-19 and urging people to stay indoors, people were out on the streets.

Advertising

Advertising

Drone surveillance has been adopted by the police to monitor the situation. A total of ₹1.76 lakh fine was collected from 921 people for not wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing. A total of 865 people were fined on Thursday and ₹1.68 lakh fine was collected.