Hundreds of rural development employees go on leave in Madurai

November 23, 2022 04:21 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officials Association (TNRDOA) on Wednesday went on mass casual leave as a mark of protest to highlight their long-pending demands to the government.

Association district secretary S. Amutharasan said that over 370 employees across 13 panchayat unions, including Madurai East, West, Chellampatti, Usilampatti and Tirumangalam, took part in the protest.

Their 10-point charter of demands included sanctioning salary to them through the treasury. They also demanded promotion of assistant directors and assistant executive engineers.

He pointed out that there were several posts, which included assistants, junior assistants and assistant directors, lying vacant in government departments. “The State, instead of coming forward to fill them up, makes us work beyond stipulated hours and even on holidays.,”

Also, frequent video conferencing that extended up to 8 p.m. and instructions through SMS and Whatsapp were putting them to untold hardships.

The protesters also demanded easing of pressure mounted on employees in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Further, they wanted immediate implementation of the Government Order issued in 2017 that directed absorption of computer operators employed on ad hoc basis as junior assistants.

They urged the State to form Panchayat Unions comprising a maximum of 25 village panchayats so as to lessen the burden mounted on employees and to ensure efficient management.

The employees planned to go on leave for the second day on Thursday and on indefinite stir from December 14 against the nonchalant attitude of the State, which, despite repeated protests had not yielded the desired results.

K.R. Chandrasekar, district president of TNRDOA, and others participated.