Hundreds of Muslims attempt to lay seige to Collectorate

The anti-CAA protesters disperse after police deny permission

Hundreds of Muslims belonging to various organisations and political parties on Wednesday were stopped by police when they attempted to lay siege to the Collectorate here in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The protest, which was called by Jamath-Ul-Ulama Sabai, saw women participating in good numbers. The agitators from across the city and suburbs started gathering near Tamil Sangam Building at Tallakulam to proceed towards the Collectorate.

However, a huge posse of police personnel led by Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham put up several layers of barricades en route and stopped the agitators near Corporation swimming pool.

The protesters, who carried the national flag and placards, raised slogans against the Centre for passage of the Act and attempt to take up a national register of citizens.

The police repeatedly announced through the public address system that their petition seeking permission to lay siege to the Collectorate had been denied and wanted them to disperse.

Representatives of the ulamas announced that a team would meet Collector T.G. Vinay and submit a petition seeking the revocation of CAA. “We will insist that the State Government pass a resolution in the Assembly during the current session against the NPR, NRC and CAA, which were unconstitutional and sought to divide the people on religious lines,” they said.

After repeated appeals made by the representatives that they should cooperate with the police and leave the spot, the agitators started to disperse.

Police sealed all roads leading to the Collectorate. Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioners of Police, were posted at vantage points.

Meanwhile in Virudhunagar, over 5,000 protesters assembled on the service road of Madurai-Sattur National Highway near District Sports Stadium pressing for the same demand.