Hundreds of devotees witness opening of ‘paramapadha vasal’ in Andal temple

January 02, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees witnessing opening of ‘paramapadha vasal’ at Andal Temple on the occasion of Vaikunda Ekadasi at Srivilliputtur on Monday.

Despite the biting cold weather, hundreds of devotees turned up at Andal Temple here to witness the opening of ‘paramapadha vasal’ in the early hours of Monday on the occasion of Vaikunda Ekadasi.

‘Paramapadhavasal’ or ‘Sorkkavasal’ was opened at 6.25 a.m. after special pujas to Goddess Andal and Lord Rengamannar.

The idols of the presiding deities were brought through the sorkka vasal admist chanting of ‘ Govinda, Gopala’.

The deities were welcomed by Periawzhar and mangalasasanam was performed. Srivilliputtur Jeeyar, Sadagopa Ramanujam, temple fitperson, Ravichandran, and Executive Officer, Muthuraja, were present.

The presiding deities were taken to the Raapaththu mandapam in Kandhadai Street.

Andal Temple, one of the 108 vaishnavaite temples, attracted huge crowd throughout the day and also during the night to offer prayers.

