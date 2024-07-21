Hundreds of devotees take part in car procession of Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Thadikombu

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of devotees took part in the holy car procession of Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Thadikombu near here on Sunday as part of the 10-day Aadi festival.

After abishekam and aradhanas, the aesthetically decorated Lord Soundararaja Perumal, along with Goddess Soundaravalli Thayar and Goddess Padmavathi Thayar, was taken our in a procession around the temple and later brought to the holy car mandapam. Special pujas were performed to the utsavamurthis in the evening.

The God and Goddesses ascended the holy car at an auspicious time in the evening. Amid chanting of ‘Naalayira Divya Prabandham’ and other holy hymns, pilgrims pulled the holy car along the four car streets.

Sri Krishna Sabha members sang ‘bhajans’ during the procession. Adequate police force was deployed in the temple and on the car streets to regulate crowd. Devotees from nearby villages thronged the temple and the car streets in the evening.

The ‘utsavamurthis’ were taken out in a procession in the evenings on all festival days. The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the festival.

