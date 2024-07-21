GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundreds of devotees take part in car procession of Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Thadikombu

Published - July 21, 2024 09:10 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees witnessing car festival of Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Thadikombu near Dindigul on Sunday.

Devotees witnessing car festival of Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Thadikombu near Dindigul on Sunday.

 

Hundreds of devotees took part in the holy car procession of Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Thadikombu near here on Sunday as part of the 10-day Aadi festival. 

After abishekam and aradhanas, the aesthetically decorated Lord Soundararaja Perumal, along with Goddess Soundaravalli Thayar and Goddess Padmavathi Thayar, was taken our in a procession around the temple and later brought to the holy car mandapam. Special pujas were performed to the utsavamurthis in the evening. 

The God and Goddesses ascended the holy car at an auspicious time in the evening. Amid chanting of ‘Naalayira Divya Prabandham’ and other holy hymns, pilgrims pulled the holy car along the four car streets.

Sri Krishna Sabha members sang ‘bhajans’ during the procession. Adequate police force was deployed in the temple and on the car streets to regulate crowd. Devotees from nearby villages thronged the temple and the car streets in the evening. 

The ‘utsavamurthis’ were taken out in a procession in the evenings on all festival days. The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the festival.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.